FDLE arrests Gibsonton man on charge of promoting sexual performance by a child

Published: Updated:

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a man on Wednesday on a charge of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

FDLE agents received several tips that Roger Labor, 46, of Gibsonton, was uploading images of child pornography.

An investigation revealed that some of the images were produced ay Labor himself.

During an on-scene forensic investigation of a computer, agents found evidence that Labor possessed at least 50 images of children depicted in sexual situations.

He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail on $625,000 bond.

