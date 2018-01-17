Detectives investigating homicide in Grant Park

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are investigating a homicide in the Grant Park area.

The investigation involves a deceased male at 3703 Caraway St., according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Witnesses at the scene tell WFLA News Channel 8 that one person was shot in the leg and neck around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. The person was transported to a local hospital, however the sheriff’s office has not released details about what happened.

Crime tape has blocked off part of Caraway Street while detectives investigate and process the scene.

