Cold weather shelters opening Wednesday in Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay area counties are opening cold weather shelters on Wednesday for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

These shelters will open in Hillsborough County:

Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets

Phone: (813) 635-8179

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 323-4013

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 226-0055

These shelters will open in Sarasota County:

Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. in Sarasota

Opens at 4 p.m. with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.; the front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m., when the welcome center opens.

Opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.