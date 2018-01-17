Cold weather shelters opening Wednesday in Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay area counties are opening cold weather shelters on Wednesday for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.
These shelters will open in Hillsborough County:
- Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets
Phone: (813) 635-8179
- Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets
Phone: (813) 554-5004
- Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, 310 N. Collins St. in Plant City
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 323-4013
- Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 671-7672
- Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
After hours phone: (813) 209-1077
- Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
Open now for adults
After hours phone: (813) 226-0055
These shelters will open in Sarasota County:
- Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. in Sarasota
Opens at 4 p.m. with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.; the front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m., when the welcome center opens.
- New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr. in North Port
Opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
- Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave. in Venice,
Opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.