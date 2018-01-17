Bay area men among 9 charged in FSU fraternity pledge death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Bay area men were among the nine students charged in the hazing death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey, News Channel 8 has confirmed.

According to a grand jury report, Christopher M. Hamlin, 20, of Valrico, and Anthony Oppenheimer, 21, of Wesley Chapel have been charged with “college hazing-cause injury or death.” Hamlin is the son of Marc Hamlin, an assistant chief for the Tampa Police Department, the agency has confirmed.

Officials say Andrew Coffey died after he drank an entire bottle of 101 proof bourbon during a hazing ritual. Investigators said his blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit for driving. The report finds that after Coffey passed out, fraternity members moved his body and continued playing pool around him. Coffey’s fraternity “big brother” was supposed to watch him, but ended up leaving the house. A fraternity member found Coffey without a pulse the next morning and texted five other frat members before calling the police.

The State Attorney’s Office said

Hamlin and Oppenheimer’s involvement in the death is still unclear.

Hamlin was released on a $250,000 bond and ordered not to consume alcohol, or associate with others in the fraternity, Capitol News Service’s Mike Vasilinda reported.

Luke E. Kluttz, 22, of Maryland; Brett A. Birmingham, 20, of Milton, Fla.; Conner R. Ravelo, 21, of Stuart, Fla.; Anthony Petagine, 21, of New York; Kyle J. Bauer, 21, of Palm City, Fla. John B. Ray, 21, and Clayton M. Muehlstein, 22 also face charges.

The State Attorney says after investigating, the charges did not rise to manslaughter.