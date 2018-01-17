Cleveland Kitchen

Apple Fritter Bread Pudding

Ingredients

4 cups Milk

4 large Eggs

2 cups of sugar +4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons Vanilla

2-3 large Apple Fritters

8 oz melted Butter

1-2 tablespoons Cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Break up the apple fritters into bite size pieces.

In a separate bowl, Cream eggs and 2 cups of sugar, then ad milk and vanilla and mix well. Ad apple fritter pieces to the mixture and gently toss and saturate completely. Let sit and stir frequently for about 10-15 minutes. Add melted butter blend gently. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray. Top with remaining sugar and cinnamon over the top. Bake for 45min-1 hour. (For a crispy top, place under broiler for 4-5 minutes before serving.) Can serve warm or cold.

Top with Real Whipped cream or Grandmas Hard sauce