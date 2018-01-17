911 calls released from Port Richey casino boat fire: ‘Oh God, it’s going to blow up’

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have released 911 calls that reveal the harrowing moments when a casino shuttle boat caught fire over the weekend in Port Richey.

“There’s a boat on fire…there’s a giant boat on fire, people are jumping off,” one man tells dispatchers.

On Sunday afternoon, massive flames engulfed a Tropical Breeze Casino boat and forced dozens of passengers and crew members to jump overboard into frigid waters to save their lives.

“You need to get (an) ambulance as soon as possible,” a woman says in one of the released 911 calls. “There’s fire all over the boat. It’s full of people…some people jumped out but most are inside still. All I see right now is fire.”

Another distraught caller tells dispatchers people were off the boat and were trying to get out of the water.

“Oh God, it’s going to blow up and there’s still people in the water,” she said. “There’s 36 of us plus the staff so there’s probably 40 something. Oh God.”

More than a dozen people were sent to the hospital after the fire. One woman, 42-year-old Carrie Dempsey, later died.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the boat to burst into flames.

