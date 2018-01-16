Ye Special Forces Krewe of Tampa

• Our previous Gasparilla Parade participation has been marching with Green Beret Hero, CWO Romy Camargo (Grand Marshall 2016)

• Our Tampa Chapter Scholarship Program makes a minimum of $15K in scholarship awards each year.

• We are raising funds to build a ‘Special Forces Teamhouse” on Dale Mabry Blvd in South Tampa to assist Separating military members, Veterans and Veteran’s Families.

• Our ‘Special Forces Teamhouse’ will serve as a Living Memorial to Deceased and Combat Wounded Green Berets & Veterans.

• Our Chapter mentors the ROTC & Junior ROTC school programs in the Tampa area.

• Visit www.specialforces.org for additional background. (Rev1 – New website)