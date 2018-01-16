Ye Special Forces Krewe of Tampa

Mission: To honor the Special Forces legacy and to promote Veteran causes in the Tampa and surrounding areas.

 

•   Our previous Gasparilla Parade participation has been marching with Green Beret Hero, CWO Romy Camargo (Grand Marshall 2016)

•   Our Tampa Chapter Scholarship Program makes a minimum of $15K in scholarship awards each year.

•   We are raising funds to build a ‘Special Forces Teamhouse” on Dale Mabry Blvd in South Tampa to assist Separating military members, Veterans and Veteran’s Families. 

•   Our ‘Special Forces Teamhouse’ will serve as a Living Memorial to Deceased and Combat Wounded Green Berets & Veterans.

•   Our Chapter mentors the ROTC & Junior ROTC school programs in the Tampa area.

•   Visit www.specialforces.org for additional background.  (Rev1 – New website)

 

 

