Wimauma resident injured, car and money stolen in violent home invasion

By Published:

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for three suspects who broke into a mobile home in Wimauma, robbed two people, then stole a car at the residence.

Deputies say it happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home at 105 Delia Street.

The residents told deputies that one of the suspects was armed. The three male suspects broke into the  home through a back window and robbed two people inside, taking their money and cell phones. The armed robber hit one of the victims in the head with a handgun.

The three robbers then took a Ford Focus from a man who was sitting in the car outside the mobile home. Detectives say the suspects smashed out a window of the car, pulled the man from the driver’s seat and then drove away.

The victim in the car was not injured. The man who was hit in the head was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s