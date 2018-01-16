Wimauma resident injured, car and money stolen in violent home invasion

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for three suspects who broke into a mobile home in Wimauma, robbed two people, then stole a car at the residence.

Deputies say it happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home at 105 Delia Street.

The residents told deputies that one of the suspects was armed. The three male suspects broke into the home through a back window and robbed two people inside, taking their money and cell phones. The armed robber hit one of the victims in the head with a handgun.

The three robbers then took a Ford Focus from a man who was sitting in the car outside the mobile home. Detectives say the suspects smashed out a window of the car, pulled the man from the driver’s seat and then drove away.

The victim in the car was not injured. The man who was hit in the head was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: