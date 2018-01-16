‘Widespread’ flu activity keeping Tampa Bay doctors busy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – South Tampa Immediate Care is staying busy thanks to the pesky flu.

“This year we’ve seen a lot more cases of positive flu or flu-like symptoms,” said Dr. Jack Tseng, the medical director at the facility.

This time of year is normally the peak of flu season, but Tseng thinks it’ll get worse before it gets better.

“Personally I think we still haven’t met that peak yet. So we’re still rising. We’re still seeing a lot of cases. I can feel it’s going to be a busy season this year,” Tseng said.

Florida health officials call this season’s activity widespread, with more-and-more cases popping up all over the state.

BayCare Health System runs 14 hospitals in the Tampa Bay area and reports at least 1,020 cases of the flu from January 1 to 11. That’s nearly triple the amount over this time last year.

After Hours Pediatrics Urgent Care centers are also dealing with increases in flu cases.

“We’re probably 40 to 50 percent more on any given day in our clinics,” said medical director Lou Romig.

Doctors tell News Channel 8 most people can cope with the flu at home if they rest and drink lots of fluids.

People with respiratory issues, fever or fatigue should seek medical help.

Infants, children and the elderly are more at risk than others.

BayCare Health shared this information with News Channel 8 to let viewers know the ideal place to go based on the level of care that’s needed.: