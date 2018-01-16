WATCH: Brazen fugitive jumps from balcony to avoid Pasco deputies

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Body cam video from a Pasco County deputy recently captured a fugitive taking big measures to run away from law enforcement.

On Friday, several units from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office warrants unit responded to the Ashton Oaks Apartments off of Highway 52 in New Port Richey.

They received a tip that Rashad Walker was hiding out there. He had outstanding warrants from Maitland, Florida for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Once deputies knocked on the door, they realized the suspect was going to try to leave through the back. So deputies were there waiting for him.

Walker eventually jumped from the second-floor balcony.

In the video, you can hear a deputy yell immediately after the jump, “Get on the ground!…Do you have any weapons on you?”

“Anytime you have a violent felon who knows they are wanted, we anticipate them fleeing,” said Amy Marinec, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office. “We have had multiple cases of felons running into water – gator-infested waters at that. They’ll do anything to get away from us.”

Walker didn’t put up a fight once he fell to the ground.

“This particular suspect was definitely brazen to do what he did thinking that he could just leap from the balcony and escape our guys,” Marinec said.

At one point in the video, you can hear a deputy laugh and call Walker “Spiderman.”

Walker was arrested and taken to the Land O’ Lakes jail. He will be taken back to Orange County to face his charges.