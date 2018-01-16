VIDEO: St. Pete police bond with neighborhood kids in game of basketball

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg scored some major points with three kids in the community.

Video released by the St. Petersburg Police Department shows three officers unwinding from the rigors of their job with an adorable game of three-on-three.

“After handling a domestic disturbance call these officers joined some neighborhood kids in a game of pickup basketball! 🏀🏀🏀 #HoopsNotCrime #CommunityPolicing #NothingButNet,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

We’re hoping to learn more information about the encounter soon. Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.