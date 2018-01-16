VIDEO: Armed robber nabs safe money, cash drawer from Family Dollar in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed man who robbed a Family Dollar in Winter Haven.

The robbery occurred at a store located at 206 Ave. T NW.

Video released by the Winter Haven Police Department shows the masked suspect enter the store and approach the manager.

In the video, the suspect is seen waving his gun and demanding money. He has the manager unlock a safe behind the counter and starts stuffing money in his backpack. He then orders her to get out the cash drawer and transfers the money from the cash drawer into his backpack before fleeing the scene. Police said he left the store on a purple BMX bike and headed north.

The suspect is described as a 6′ tall black male, weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a hooded black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes with white soles and had one black glove and one white glove.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

