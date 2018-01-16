Victim identified in deadly Nokomis fire

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are urging people to be cautious during the cold weather following the death of a woman who was trapped inside her burning home.

On Monday evening, neighbors watched in horror as flames ripped through a mobile home on Florence Street in Nokomis. Numerous firefighters were called in to fight the flames.

Sadly, a search and rescue team was needed as well because the victim was inside the back bedroom. Friends and neighbors identified her as Ruth Franklin.

“We loved her to death. She’s just an awesome girl, and she’s gone,” said friend Jolene Kay Bottoni.

“I couldn’t believe it, I could not believe it, I get a knot in my stomach,” said another friend Fred Brothers.

Franklin spent her days at the nearby DAV, serving up drinks and making friends with everyone she met.

“She’d help anybody out, if you were sick and you had a cold sore, she would tell you what to take, she was a nurse,” said Brothers.

“She was always bandaging somebody up or trying to help them out if they weren’t feeling good,” recalled Bottoni.

She was just at the DAV hours before the fire.

“She was just happy, she went over and she gave everybody a hug,” said Bottoni.

The State Fire Marshal believes the fire was accidental.

It serves as a reminder to be cautious during this cold weather. Space heaters, candles and even electronics can be fire hazards. Officials are reminding people to make sure they have working smoke detectors. And mobile homeowners need to be especially cautious.

“They’re the worst place there is to have a fire, because a tin can is nothing but a matchbox going up,” said neighbor Robert Allen.

It’s also a reminder to treasure those you hold dear.

“I got to hold her yesterday, I got to give her a big hug. Little did I know it would be the last one,” said Bottoni.