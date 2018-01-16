The Modern Sage spirit-mobile boutique & inspiration van could be coming to your town.

Leah Guy, the owner of Modern Sage brand of products, and author of the book, The Fearless Path launched in NJ and is going around the nation in a sprinter van.

If you see Modern Sage Mobile on the street, give us a honk or take a pic and we’ll hook you up with good vibes!

https://www.modernsage.com/

You can find her book, The Fearless Path; A Radical Awakening to Emotional Health and Inner Peace on Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other retailers.