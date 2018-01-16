Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland man with Alzheimer’s

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Lakeland man with Alzheimer’s.

John Henry Shiver, 81, lives in the 3400 block of Sutton Hills Drive South in Lakeland. He was last seen at Lakeland Regional Health shortly after noon on Tuesday, driving a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma Pickup truck with the Florida license tag #J212MG.

Shiver is described as a 5’07” tall white male, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing blue jeans, black velcro sneakers, navy blue CSX jacket when he disappeared.

Detectives say Shiver suffers from Alzheimer’s and is insulin dependent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective McLeod at 863-287-4562 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.