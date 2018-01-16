Self-Defense for Women

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Warrior Sisters was started in 2013 by a small group of women who believe that free, empowerment-based, women-centered self defense education should be available to every woman.

Since then, the organization has grown from just a handful of women to a full-fledged 501(c)3 non-profit with representatives building communities and facilitating training and events in cities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

 

Self Defense Workshop happening January 21st at 6pm at Black Crow Coffee in St. Pete

http://warrior-sisters.org/

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s