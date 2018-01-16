Self-Defense for Women

Warrior Sisters was started in 2013 by a small group of women who believe that free, empowerment-based, women-centered self defense education should be available to every woman.

Since then, the organization has grown from just a handful of women to a full-fledged 501(c)3 non-profit with representatives building communities and facilitating training and events in cities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Self Defense Workshop happening January 21st at 6pm at Black Crow Coffee in St. Pete

http://warrior-sisters.org/