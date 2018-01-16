Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TV movie in the works

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — Lifetime is creating a TV movie about the love story of Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

According to CNN, a network representative shared the plans Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The couple announced their engagement last fall and has set a wedding date for May 19th.

The Lifetime representative didn’t give an official air date, but she said the movie should debut some time before the royal wedding.

