Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TV movie in the works

By Published: Updated:
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. It was announced Monday that Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, confirming months of rumors. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — Lifetime is creating a TV movie about the love story of Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

According to CNN, a network representative shared the plans Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The couple announced their engagement last fall and has set a wedding date for May 19th.

The Lifetime representative didn’t give an official air date, but she said the movie should debut some time before the royal wedding.

