Polk inmate dies at Bartow Medical Center

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after an inmate died at Bartow Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

Martha Collier, 63, of Lake Alfred, was taken to the hospital after she started experiencing difficulty breathing at the Central County Jail infirmary. She died at 5:35 a.m. Friday.

According to the agency, Collier had ongoing medical issues including schizophrenia, hypertension, high blood pressure, and anemia. She was even diagnosed with a Uterine mass during a hospital visit in December.

Collier was arrested in April 2017 for neglecting her elderly sister who was in her care (a felony).

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine Collier’s cause of death. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into her death, which is standard protocol in these cases.

