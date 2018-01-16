Police: 69-year-old missing from Winter Haven has no phone, none of his medications

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a missing 69-year-old from Winter Haven.

Paul Murphy left his home on Lucerne Loop Road Northwest around 7 a.m. on Friday. A roommate tells police Murphy did not say where he was going but was carrying a blue Walmart bag.

Murphy did not take any of his medications with him and does not have a cell phone, according to police. He was last seen wearing plaid pants, a plaid long-sleeved shirt and a blue denim hat with a rim.

Investigators say Murphy has lived in Lakeland before and may have headed that way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winter Haven Police at (863) 291-5858 or 911.