Murdered mom worked at same Kissimmee Ross store as woman targeted in murder-for hire plot

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Detectives have released new information about a murder-for-hire plot that ended the life of a Osceola County mother in a case of mistaken identity.

WESH 2 News has learned details about what the victim was allegedly doing in the moments before her disappearance. Detectives also believe the suspects used the woman’s debit card.

During the hours before she disappeared, Janice Zengotita-Torres seemed totally normal. She called home from work and chatted with a co-worker, but investigators said three people she didn’t even know were out to kill her.

New details show that on the night leading up to the kidnapping, Zengotita-Torres was working at a Ross store in the loop mall near Kissimmee — with no warning about the plot that would take her life.

According to an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office missing person report, the victim called home close to 10:14 p.m. last Sunday to check on her son.

After midnight, she spoke with a co-worker outside before she drove away.

Then, around 4:30 a.m., family members began calling Zengotita-Torres, trying to see where she was. The calls went straight to voicemail.

Investigators said the victim had been kidnapped in a plot allegedly orchestrated by Ishnar Lopez-Ramos.

Detectives said Lopez-Ramos hired Alexis Ramos-Rivera and Glorianmarie Quinones-Montes to kill a romantic rival who also worked at Ross.

Zengotita-Torres was not that woman — but still, the suspects are accused of taking her to an apartment complex near the Mall at Millenia and even after realizing they had the wrong person, allegedly killing her before leaving her body on a remote road in Ormond Beach.

Sheriff’s documents show that someone also used the victim’s debit card, withdrawing $700 in two transactions and spending $2.99 at a CVS store.

No one at Ross would speak to WESH 2 News. Her family has also asked for privacy. They said they are devastated. One relative sent WESH 2 News the following in a text message:

“We want justice and the maximum penalty for the criminals that took the life of our Janice.”

All three suspects are being held at the Osceola County Jail with no bond.

