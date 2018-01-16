Man arrested for arson following fire at beer garden in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man has been arrested for arson following an overnight fire.

Sarasota police were patrolling North Lemon Avenue near 5th Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed thick black smoke coming from the Mandeville Beer Garden. When they pulled into the parking lot, they say they immediately saw large flames.

Police say they also found 39-year-old Joe Thompson sitting in a chair facing the fire about ten feet away.

When officers asked him what was going on, the arrest report states that Thompson said, “they told me to clean it up, so I set it on fire.”

Thompson was taken into custody and later arrested for arson.

Investigators say the fire was started with a lighter, and came within a few feet of a nitrogen tank and propane line. The flames damaged a phone injunction box and the wires connected to it.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames. The owner of the business later responded to the scene.

According to the business’ Facebook page, the beer garden will reopen Tuesday.