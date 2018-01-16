Kid Rock to headline NHL All-Star Game in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The NHL has announced Kid Rock will be headlining the 2018 NHL All-Star Game at AMALIE Arena later this month.

According to NHL.com, part of the second intermission featuring Kid Rock will be televised on NBC as part of the All-Star Game broadcast.

Kid Rock recently announced his “American Rock n Roll Tour 2018,” which kicks off one week before the All-Star Game.

All-Star Weekend kicks off on Friday, Jan. 26 with a free Fitz and the Tantrums concert at Curtis Hixon Park.

Flo Rida will perform at AMALIE Arena on Sunday during the All-Star Skills Competition. He will perform again later at the Tampa Convention Center during a private league party.

The NHL says more All-Star Weekend performers will be announced in the coming days.

