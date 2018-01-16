Justina Valentine

Daytime Web Staff Published: Updated:

Justina Valentine is here from Nick Cannon’s show “Wild ‘N Out.”  She was born in New Jersey. She grew up in a family of musicians and did theater and dance as a child. Valentine always had a love for hip hop and pop. In 2006 she started recording her own music. Valentine said she was never shy about being in the spotlight, and always loved to put on a show, make people laugh, and overall make people happy. She started starring in school and local town plays as a child, while taking dance lessons. She comes from a musical family and her father is the lead vocalist in a band and plays a number of instruments.

Her newest mixtape is Feminem

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s