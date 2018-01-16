Justina Valentine is here from Nick Cannon’s show “Wild ‘N Out.” She was born in New Jersey. She grew up in a family of musicians and did theater and dance as a child. Valentine always had a love for hip hop and pop. In 2006 she started recording her own music. Valentine said she was never shy about being in the spotlight, and always loved to put on a show, make people laugh, and overall make people happy. She started starring in school and local town plays as a child, while taking dance lessons. She comes from a musical family and her father is the lead vocalist in a band and plays a number of instruments.

Her newest mixtape is Feminem