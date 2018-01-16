Hurricane Irma remnants could mean bad wildfire season

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam believes the state needs to be prepared for another active wildfire season, potentially even worse, due to Hurricane Irma.

Putnam believes Hurricane Irma has created a higher risk because of an abundance of dried out trees, branches and plants knocked to the ground during the storm.

Putnam has requested nearly $20 million in state funding to help combat the threat.

He’s seeking to upgrade firefighting equipment and wants to provide a $10,000 across-the-board pay raise for Florida’s 632 wildland firefighters, which would cost almost $8.3 million, including benefits.

“The 2017 wildfire season was one of the most active in recent years, so I’ve requested more than $11 million to purchase replacement fire suppression equipment and give our firefighters the tools they need to safely combat wildfires in Florida,” Putnam said in a statement. “In addition, I’ve asked for a $10,000 pay increase across the board for our wildland firefighters, who are demonstrably underplayed compared to their peers, to make sure we can recruit and retain at these positions where experience matters most.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s