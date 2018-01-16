Hurricane Irma remnants could mean bad wildfire season

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam believes the state needs to be prepared for another active wildfire season, potentially even worse, due to Hurricane Irma.

Putnam believes Hurricane Irma has created a higher risk because of an abundance of dried out trees, branches and plants knocked to the ground during the storm.

Putnam has requested nearly $20 million in state funding to help combat the threat.

He’s seeking to upgrade firefighting equipment and wants to provide a $10,000 across-the-board pay raise for Florida’s 632 wildland firefighters, which would cost almost $8.3 million, including benefits.

“The 2017 wildfire season was one of the most active in recent years, so I’ve requested more than $11 million to purchase replacement fire suppression equipment and give our firefighters the tools they need to safely combat wildfires in Florida,” Putnam said in a statement. “In addition, I’ve asked for a $10,000 pay increase across the board for our wildland firefighters, who are demonstrably underplayed compared to their peers, to make sure we can recruit and retain at these positions where experience matters most.”