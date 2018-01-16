House hurricane committee focuses on seniors, power grid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A legislative committee in Florida says strengthening the power grid, better management of shelters and increased care for seniors are top priorities for better preparing the state for future hurricanes.

The 21-member House Select Committee on Hurricane Response and preparedness approved its final report Tuesday, listing 78 recommendations. The committee was formed by Speaker Richard Corcoran after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to much of the state, including a South Florida nursing home where 12 people died of overheating.

Committee chair Jeanette Nunez says the report is not a comprehensive and exhaustive list but the best starting point for various House committees to pursue. Nunez also notes that the list includes most of the recommendations are long-term due to costs and studies that will have to take place.

You can read the full report from the House committee here.

