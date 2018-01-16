Google’s art app uses selfies to find your famous painting look-alike

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Selfies have become a popular way of taking photos on mobile devices but did you know the concept of a selfie could date back to even before the 1600s with self-portrait paintings.

And now, thanks to technology, you can find the famous painting that looks just like you in a matter of seconds.

The free Google Arts & Culture app has risen to the top of the charts for iOS and Android as users seek to find a work of art that matches their face.

Powered by computer-vision technology, the app scans thousands of images in the Google art collection from across 70 countries worldwide – including four of the Sunshine State’s very own prestigious art galleries.

Once the software finds the art piece that most closely resembles you, it will also show a comparable percentage of the match. So, you’ll know exactly how much the painting truly looks like you.

Google is no stranger to image recognition technology and even has a dedicated Image Search component within its’ search engine.

So if you’re looking to find your twin in a painting, this app is for you.

