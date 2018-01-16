Get free tacos in Tampa Bay when you show your love for Disney’s Goofy

Credit: Capital Tacos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Capital Tacos is opening a new store in Tampa today for all Disney fans who crave some spicy goodness.

But that’s not all. The company is also celebrating “Goofy Double Up Day”.

“What does ‘Goody Double Up Day’ mean?” you ask. Well, FREE tacos of course!

Here’s how it works:

You can get free tacos when you wear any piece of attire (a hat, t-shirt, sweatshirt, bandana, you name it!) with Disney’s fan-favorite character Goofy on it.

Then, when its time to check out let your cashier know how much you love tacos. Exclaim “I’m feeling goofy, double me up!” and you’ll get a second taco for free.

Capital Tacos has stores located in Land O’Lakes, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel and now also in Brandon.

The new Brandon taco shop is only open select hours until early February. You can check each of the Tampa Bay store hours here.

