Freeze Watch issued for Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –  The majority of Tampa Bay will be under a freeze watch as cold air moves through the area.

The freeze watch will be in effect for a duration of eight hours from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

During this time, National Weather Service says temperatures could drop somewhere between 29 and 32 degrees.

The following areas will be affected:

  • Coastal Citrus
  • Coastal Hernando
  • Coastal Hillsborough
  • Coastal Levy
  • Coastal Pasco
  • DeSoto
  • Hardee
  • Highlands
  • Inland Hernando
  • Inland Hillsborough
  • Inland Manatee
  • Inland Pasco
  • Inland Sarasota
  • Polk

A freeze watch is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are believed to be possible. These weather conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

