Disney on Ice ‘Reach for the Stars’ coming to Amalie Arena in March

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We have good news for Disney fans, Disney On Ice is bringing its “Reach for the Stars” performance featuring “Frozen” and other Disney favorites to Tampa.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and their friends from around the Disney Kingdom will perform in “Disney On Ice Reach For The Stars” from March 22 – 25 at Amalie Arena.

Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like “Let it Go” and “In Summer.”

Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an 80s pop montage.

Get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights.

Relive a “Tale as Old as Time” when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to “Be Our Guest.”

“Disney On Ice Reach For The Stars” performance schedule:

Thursday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at the ticket office at Amalie Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets prices are $18, $22, $25, $30, $35, $40, $55, $60, $65, $75, $85 and $100. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges.

You can order tickets by phone by calling (800) 745-3000.

Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the ticket office.

Visit amaliearena.com or call (813) 301-2500 for more information. Group discounts are available by calling (813) 301-6900.