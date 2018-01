SAN FRANCISCO (WFLA/CNN) – A dog found itself in a very tricky situation on Monday.

It was trapped on a cliff at San Francisco’s Fort Funston.

Crews rappelled down the cliff to attach a harness to the stuck pup.

They hoisted the dog back up the steep cliff to safety and said the furry friend was okay and in good spirits.

There is no word on how the dog became trapped or who the dog belongs to.