Crash blocking EB lanes of I-4 in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate-4 in Polk County.
Eastbound I-4 is blocked at Old Grade Road in Polk City where the crash happened.
Traffic is backed up from the East Polk Parkway to the crash.
As of 8:35 a.m., the delay is over an hour and a half.
