Casino management defends captain, calls him a hero following boat fire in Pasco County

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The people who run Tropical Breeze Casino are defending their captain following a massive and deadly boat fire.

More than a dozen people went to the hospital following Sunday’s fire in Port Richey. One woman, identified as 42-year-old Carrie Dempsey, died.

Tropical Breeze Casino remained closed on Tuesday.

“It’s really affecting him (the captain) emotionally,” said Mark Falcone, who runs the company with his family.

Falcone exclusively told News Channel 8 the captain did everything he could to save everyone on board.

“I’ve seen the video. He did everything in his power to make sure everybody made it off that vessel safely,” said Falcone in a phone interview. “Just the way he reacted to turning the boat around and beaching it and just shallow water.”

Falcone disputes the claims that the vessel was in bad shape and said the captain inspected it before they headed out.

“That was one of my nicest vessels, very well maintained,” he said. “He actually checked it out, did the checklist before he left and everything was fine, so it’s just an unfortunate situation.”

Falcone said the captain is a hero.

“Just reacting in a way he saved everyone’s life on that boat. I mean had they tried to stop and get them life jackets – it all sounds good…but I believe we would have had a lot of burned up people on that boat and I think you can see that in the video,” said Falcone. “If you talk to passengers, they’ll tell you the same thing – he saved their lives. I wouldn’t have done anything different as a captain, I don’t think any of my captains would have done any different.”

Falcone said the crew trains with the U.S. Coast Guard. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

