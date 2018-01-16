Animal rights group claims chickens mistreated at Lake Wales farm

Source: Animal Recovery Mission

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – An animal rights activist group claims a Lake Wales farm has been mistreating chickens.

The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) is releasing the results of an undercover investigation of alleged factory farm animal abuse at the Cal-Maine Egg Farm, located in Lake Wales.

An undercover ARM investigator captured what ARM calls disturbing surveillance footage of battery caged hens.

ARM says the hens are overcrowded in cages where they are trampled and strangled to death after becoming wedged in the cages. Hens are living amongst dead chickens and die regularly from dehydration, starvation, egg binding and illnesses contracted from forcibly living in unsanitary conditions.

Cal-Maine is a public company and is the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States, according to ARM.

Cal-Maine has not yet responded to the allegations.

