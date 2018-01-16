Abused, unwanted exotic birds find new home at Hillsborough sanctuary

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some people want to save the rain forest while others want to find every homeless kitten a safe place to call home, but Magic Zaksee is on a mission to save exotic birds.

Magic operates Zaksee Parrot Sanctuary which is home to more than 300 exotic birds. Hyacinth Macaws, Cockatoos, Green Wings, African Greys, Eclectus, Sun Conures and other exotic birds are cared for at the facility. Zaksee Parrot Sanctuary is an important step in helping unwanted, unloved and abused parrots, according to the non-profit’s website.

Magic is reaching out to the public to sponsor, adopt or give these exotic birds a new place to call home.

On average it costs Magic one dollar a day to take care of these exotic birds. That doesn’t sound like much until you take into account that he is taking care of more than 300 birds a day.

At the end of the day one of the saddest things for magic is that he is over capacity with more than 300 birds and he has just as many birds on the waiting list to get into his sanctuary.

Zaksee Parrot Sanctuary is located at  7647 Gardner Road in the Citrus Park area, (813) 468-6645. Learn more here. 

