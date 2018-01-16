3-year-old girl mauled to death by dog in Oklahoma

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A 3-year-old Oklahoma girl is dead after being mauled by a pit bull Sunday afternoon.

Jason Dodge says he left his Duncan home Sunday afternoon to go see his brother. His daughter, Rylee, stayed at home with her grandmother.

Dodge had only been gone about 20 minutes when his mother called him to tell him the dog was attacking Rylee.

He arrived back to find a horrific scene. His mom was laying on the dog, covered in blood, struggling to get the dog off of Rylee. She was laying limp on the bed.

Dodge said he grabbed his daughter to rush her to the hospital, but the ambulance arrived just as he was carrying her out.

“She was just so chewed up, I mean there’s just no coming back from that. The doctors did everything they could. They tried to give her blood and everything, and she’d just passed. There’s nothing they could do, absolutely nothing,” Dodge said.

Dodge said he had just gotten the pit bull five days ago from a friend.

