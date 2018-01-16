3-year-old girl, 2 adults seriously injured in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a crash that injured several people, including a 3-year-old girl.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North 40th Street and East Osborne Avenue. It temporarily shut down both roads.

Police say 25-year-old Terrika Young was headed north on 40th Street in her Toyota Camry when she stopped in the turn lane to make a left turn onto East Osborne. According to investigators, Young had a flashing yellow arrow and turned into the path of a BMW headed south on 40th Street.

The two cars collided and caused heavy damage to the passenger side of the Toyota.

Police say a 3-year-old girl who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side and an adult in the front passenger seat were seriously injured. Two other children sitting in the back seat suffered minor injuries. Young, who is the mother of all three children, suffered minor injuries as well.

The BMW driver, 20-year-old Abdulla Khamis Al Kaabi, has serious injuries but police say they do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash. No one has been arrested or ticketed.