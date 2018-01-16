3 suspects sought after violent home invasion in Wimauma

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for three men who authorities say robbed eight people at gunpoint during a violent home invasion in Wimauma.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, three black males, one of which was armed, reportedly broke into a mobile home at 105 Delia Street. Once inside, the men encountered five adults and three children and held them at gunpoint. One of the residents was pistol-whipped during the incident. He was treated and released at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say they stole approximately $1,500 in cash and property.

Once the suspects left the home, they smashed the window of a green, 4-door, 2001 Ford Focus, yanked the driver out of the car and drove away.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Those who call Crime Stoppers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.

