1 person shot at Bahama Breeze restaurant in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person at a popular Tampa restaurant.
Gunfire broke out Monday night at the Bahama Breeze waterfront restaurant which is located off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Tampa police say one person was injured and the shooting was not random.
Police have not release specific details about what happened.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Flu strain can kill, former News Channel 8 employee dies
- Murdered mom worked at same Kissimmee Ross store as woman targeted in murder-for hire plot
- Brevard Co. man survives 10+ hours of rape, torture, bleach injuries
- ‘Tide pod challenge’ latest dangerous social media fad among teens
- Cops: Armed, suicidal UPS employee prompted standoff, road closure in Pinellas Park
- Authorities identify 42-year-old woman who died in Port Richey casino shuttle boat fire
- California couple arrested for torture, child endangerment after 13 children found in home, some chained