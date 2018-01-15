Worker finds body in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after a worker found a body in Bradenton.

The worker discovered the body near the 3500 block of 26th Avenue East.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and said the body was that of a deceased black male. They say the body was 30 yards south of 26th Avenue East.

Detectives are treating the case as a homicide.

They are working to identify the victim. A spokesperson for the MCSO said the male was a recent homicide victim.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who has information that can help investigators is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-