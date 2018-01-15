What’s Going Around: The flu bugs impacting Tampa Bay area schools this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flu’s the word and pediatricians are seeing a lot of it!

In almost every district in the WFLA viewing area, doctors tell News Channel 8 the flu is certainly active.

They want to remind you of the symptoms:

Fever that’s hard to control

Body aches

Sore throat

Runny nose

Cough

Headache.

If your child comes home from school with any of those symptoms, there’s an excellent chance they have the flu, even if a flu test comes back negative. Believe it or not, the flu test can miss 30-50 percent of those who really do have the flu.

The CDC is actually encouraging providers not to do flu tests on every patient with flu symptoms.

Other than flu, Hillsborough County pediatricians are seeing a lot of school children coming in with upper respiratory infections. The only thing to really heal that they tell News Channel 8 is to let it run its course and make sure you’re kids noses are kept clean.

In Pinellas County, pediatricians are seeing a lot of colds and congestion. Doctors and nurses remind parents to encourage your kids to wash their hands.

Doctors tell 8 On Your Side, when we see sudden changes in temperatures they often see these kinds of upper respiratory infections and colds, so it might be a good idea to give your kids vitamins while we are still dealing with changes in the weather.

