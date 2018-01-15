VIDEO: SUV slams into police car after hitting ice on road

PARK HILLS, Ky. (WFLA) — Shocking video out of Kentucky shows just how dangerous road conditions are during winter weather.

The video posted by Park Hills police shows an oncoming SUV slide on an icy road and then slam into a parked police cruiser.

An officer says the crash happened Monday morning while he was helping another car that went about 100 feet off the road.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and the officer says his police cruiser is still working.

The officer also says he believes the crash could have been worse if the SUV didn’t hit the police cruiser.

“This vehicle could have hit the telephone pole or rolled down the embankment. The driver could have been seriously injured,” he said in a Facebook post. “So even though my unit is damaged and can be repaired there was thankfully no physical injury to the driver.”

Police are asking everyone to be aware and slow down on the roadways, even if they look clear.