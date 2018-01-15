Tips to Eating Healthier in 2018

Registered Dietitian Tara Gidus Collingwood is encouraging us to say “yes” to healthier living in 2018 by meal planning and finding healthier options for tasty meals. She’s partnered with ALDI, who is always looking for ways to improve the nutrition in their products so healthy choices are easy to find and easy on your budget. For more information, visit aldi.us.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.