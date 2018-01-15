Therapy pigs don Gasparilla gear, visit kids at Tampa General Hospital

Therapy pigs Thunder and Bolt visit patients at Tampa General Hospital on Jen. 15, 2018. The therapy pigs make a few visits a month to the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Therapy pigs Thunder and Bolt joined members of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla to visit pediatric patients on Monday.

The pigs donned their pirate garb and spent time in the hospital garden with patients of the Children’s Medical Center at Tampa General Hospital.

Owner Claire Barrow and her family brought the patients plastic pig noses and pig-themed Gasparilla beads.

The pigs performed tricks like ringing a bell and turning around to the delight of patients and staff.

Thunder and Bolt visit TGH monthly.

