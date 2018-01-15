Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to host property-wide hiring event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is hosting a property-wide hiring event on Jan. 24 to fill more than 250 positions.

The event will take place in Hard Rock Café from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Available positions include culinary, beverage, hotel, spa, marking, slot technicians and security.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the event.

Candidates should have their employments in hand during the event, including a driver’s license and social security card.

