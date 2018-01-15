Tampa MLK day paradegoers weigh in on Trump’s recent comments

Ryan Hughes By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As people marched through the streets of Tampa to remember civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr., another man remained on their minds.

“That’s what he believes in and it’s really just indignant of him to even say something like that,” Alfredia Pulliam said. “I think it’s very racial.”

Reported comments by President Donald Trump, calling Haiti and African countries “s**tholes,” continue to cause swift reaction – especially in the African American community.

“He needs to get to these cultures and get to these countries around the world to better understand them,” said Tampa resident Rosie Goines.

She runs a Facebook page devoted to positive things. While she disagrees with the president’s description, she acknowledges that in a way it’s okay.

“Of course it disgusts me,” Goines said. “But, as we know, we are in America where we do have a freedom of speech no matter what position we take in politics or main figures of the world.”

On Sunday, President Trump unequivocally denied the comment from his Florida home.

“No, no, I’m not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you,” President Trump said to reporters.

A man at the MLK day parade in Tampa didn’t buy it.

“No, I don’t believe it. Why would I? What does he show me that I should believe it?” said the man, who didn’t give his name.

As the parade snaked through Tampa, the focus remained on Dr. King, whose strong, clear voice still resonated with many today.

Some hope he serves as an example.

“I would hope he would see what Martin Luther King Junior has done for this nation,” Pulliam said.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s