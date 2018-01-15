Tampa MLK day paradegoers weigh in on Trump’s recent comments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As people marched through the streets of Tampa to remember civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr., another man remained on their minds.

“That’s what he believes in and it’s really just indignant of him to even say something like that,” Alfredia Pulliam said. “I think it’s very racial.”

Reported comments by President Donald Trump, calling Haiti and African countries “s**tholes,” continue to cause swift reaction – especially in the African American community.

“He needs to get to these cultures and get to these countries around the world to better understand them,” said Tampa resident Rosie Goines.

She runs a Facebook page devoted to positive things. While she disagrees with the president’s description, she acknowledges that in a way it’s okay.

“Of course it disgusts me,” Goines said. “But, as we know, we are in America where we do have a freedom of speech no matter what position we take in politics or main figures of the world.”

On Sunday, President Trump unequivocally denied the comment from his Florida home.

“No, no, I’m not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you,” President Trump said to reporters.

A man at the MLK day parade in Tampa didn’t buy it.

“No, I don’t believe it. Why would I? What does he show me that I should believe it?” said the man, who didn’t give his name.

As the parade snaked through Tampa, the focus remained on Dr. King, whose strong, clear voice still resonated with many today.

Some hope he serves as an example.

“I would hope he would see what Martin Luther King Junior has done for this nation,” Pulliam said.