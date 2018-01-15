Driven by personal tragedy, former Green Beret and CIA operative Bryan Mills specializes in deadly rescue missions — using his “very particular set of skills.” Assisted by Christina Hart, his handler back at headquarters, Mills sets out on assignment, armed with his unique expertise, high-tech capabilities and fearless determination. Whether it’s the life of a loved one, a treasured possession or a dangerous international secret, Mills stops at nothing to get back what has been taken and punish those responsible.

Taken airs Friday’s on NBC