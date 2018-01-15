Suncruz boat fire in Port Richey still a mystery, but 2004 boat fire blamed on faulty maintenance

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Coast Guard investigators are saying very little about their investigation of a casino shuttle boat fire in the waters off of Port Richey Sunday that killed one passenger, injured others and forced 50 people to abandon ship.

A Coast Guard spokesman said investigators are interviewing the captain, crew and passengers, as well as making sure inspections and paperwork are up to date along with all required licenses. The Coast Guard spokesman would not say when the vessel was last inspected and told us it would be inappropriate to share the results of that inspection while the fire investigation is underway.

Suncruz operators could not be reached for comment, but 8 On Your Side has learned the burned boat, Island Lady, is a wood hull 72-foot passenger vessel built in 1994 with a gross tonnage of 65 tons. Coast Guard records show it is registered to a company whose owners are also linked to the casino. It appears to have previously been used as a bird watching boat in Maine.

The Coast Guard has not said where the fire began or why but it quickly burned out of control, forcing everyone aboard to jump ship into shallow water. The Port Richey owners of the boat have not responded to our calls.

In 2004, the NTSB investigated a fire aboard another Port Richey casino shuttle owned by Suncruz called the Express Shuttle II. In that case, the NTSB blamed the fire on faulty engine maintenance that resulted in a broken fuel line. A Coast Guard inspection two weeks before that 2004 fire failed to detect loose or missing clamps on the boat’s diesel fuel lines, a problem later blamed as a precursor to the fire.

NTSB investigators also concluded that back in 2004 the Express Shuttle II crew failed to activate a CO2 fire suppression system, and couldn’t use fire pumps because the engine had already failed. They determined deckhands had no emergency training and a fire detection system was also not working.

There were no serious injuries in that incident but one crew member landed in the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

