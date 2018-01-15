Dr. BBQ’s Smokin’ Chili
By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ
¼ cup olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
1 large green pepper seeded and chopped
1 or 2 Jalapenos, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic crushed
1/3 cup chili powder
2 tablespoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon cayenne, optional
4 cups diced smoked beef
1 twenty eight ounce can/box diced tomatoes
1 quart beef broth
1 cup barbecue sauce
2 fifteen ounce can of kidney beans, drained
Preheat a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the oil. Add the onion and green pepper and cook until soft. Add the garlic and jalapenos and cook a few more minutes. Add the tomatoes, broth, barbecue sauce, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar and pepper. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Add the meat. And mix. Cover and simmer for about an hopur until the meat is tender. Check for salt and add if needed.
Makes about 10 servings