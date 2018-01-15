Smokin’ Chili

Dr. BBQ’s Smokin’ Chili

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

¼ cup olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 large green pepper seeded and chopped

1 or 2 Jalapenos, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic crushed

1/3 cup chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon cayenne, optional

4 cups diced smoked beef

1 twenty eight ounce can/box diced tomatoes

1 quart beef broth

1 cup barbecue sauce

2 fifteen ounce can of kidney beans, drained

 

 

Preheat a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the oil. Add the onion and green pepper and cook until soft. Add the garlic and jalapenos and cook a few more minutes. Add the tomatoes, broth, barbecue sauce, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar and pepper. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Add the meat. And mix. Cover and simmer for about an hopur until the meat is tender. Check for salt and add if needed.

 

Makes about 10 servings

