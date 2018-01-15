Sen. Bill Nelson believes Trump administration trying to help propel Rick Scott toward Senate run

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A political showdown is brewing between Governor Rick Scott and Senator Bill Nelson.

Recently, the Trump administration announced plans to expand offshore drilling in US waters. After Governor Scott publicly complained, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke flew down to Tallahassee and in a sudden reversal, announced Florida is “off the table.”

Senator Bill Nelson told News Channel 8 he believes the Trump administration and Governor Scott carefully orchestrated this announcement.

“Of course, it was all a political stunt to say that ‘We’re gonna do it’ and then to say, ‘Because he asked, they’re taking it off the table,’” said Nelson.

The Democratic senator has been fighting against offshore drilling for decades. He feels like this is a political stunt to propel Scott toward a possible Senate run.

“For seven and a half years, he’s wanted to drill, and all of a sudden he changes his position? Of course, it’s all politics,” said Nelson.

When asked last week, Governor Scott declined to comment on further political aspirations and he insisted this is not a political stunt.

“Senator Nelson ought to be happy, this is a big day for our state to get the Secretary of the Interior to say that they’re not going to do offshore drilling, he should be happy,” said Scott.

Nelson said this announcement is vague and opens many questions, so Floridians should be skeptical.

“Don’t believe it. Remember what Secretary Zinke said, he said, ‘We’re going to be taking it off the table,’ well what does that mean? Are you going to still allow drilling out to 125 miles?” said Nelson.

“One thing that you can be sure of, the oil boys will never stop,” he added. “They’ll keep coming and that’s why Floridians have got to stand up and say ‘no, our whole economy is based on the fact that we have beautiful and clean beaches without oil covering them up.’”

Governor Scott’s press office released a statement, which said this was not a last minute decision.

“Governor Scott raised the issue personally during a meeting with Secretary Zinke in October. Last year, the Governor’s staff have also frequently discussed Florida’s opposition to more offshore oil drilling with the Interior Department.”

Political leaders in other coastal states have now spoken out against Trump, saying its unfair that Florida got a special exemption.

