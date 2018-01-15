Police search for suspects who beat, shot and robbed elderly man in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating the armed robbery and shooting of an elderly man in Bartow.

Bartow police officers were called to South Floral Avenue across from the Polk County School Board main office around 5:30 a.m. Monday, and found the 69-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers say the man had also been severely beaten.

The victim and his 88-year-old friend were taking a morning walk when a white car pulled up and parked in the grass next to them. Investigators say three men then got out of the car.

According to police, one of the men was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded items from the victim. Officers say a cell phone and firearm were stolen from the victim.

The three suspects are then accused of kicking and beating the victim, then shooting him once in the leg before leaving the area. They are described as three black men between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. Their vehicle is described as a newer white vehicle, possibly with four doors.

Police are now asking for the community’s help to identify those who were involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Griffith at (863) 534-5042. You can also remain anonymous and contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.